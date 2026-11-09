Firefighters call for a pay rise in 2027

The National Trade Union of Firefighters and Rescuers “Ogneborets” is calling for an increase in remuneration in 2027. The organisation opposes the lack of a planned raise for employees in the security sector, including firefighters and rescuers.

The union points out that fiscal discipline is necessary, but it must not be achieved at the expense of people whose work is directly linked to protecting property and human life. According to “Ogneborets”, income policy must take into account the professional risks, responsibilities and specific nature of the service, without placing individual professional groups at a disadvantage.

“The increase in incomes in the security sector in recent years merely compensated for the significant lag in the incomes of Interior Ministry employees.”

The union claims that employees’ professional responsibilities continue to grow, while their remuneration remains without indexation to compensate for inflation this year. The organisation is calling for a “fair and sustainable solution” that will guarantee decent pay for firefighters and rescuers.

The position comes after a protest in Brussels

On 3 November, representatives of “Ogneborets” took part in a pan-European protest by firefighters in Brussels. Representatives of fire services from more than 15 European countries joined the demonstration, demanding better working conditions and concrete measures for the safety and protection of firefighters.

Following the protest, meetings were held with representatives of the European Parliament. The topics discussed included the need for better working conditions, greater safety and an adequate response to disasters and major forest fires.

Against this backdrop, the union describes as inconsistent the call for higher standards at European level if, at national level, firefighters and rescuers remain outside the planned financial policy.

The draft 2027 budget envisages a 5% increase in personnel expenditure in the public sector, but according to information about the parameters under discussion, remuneration in the Interior Ministry may remain without an additional increase. Minister of the Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev said that such an option was being discussed.

Sources: news.bg, bntnews.bg, nova.bg