Revival Wants Pension Contributions to Go to State Public Social Insurance

“Revival” insists that future mandatory pension contributions be paid into state public social insurance rather than private pension funds. The party presents the proposal as a change to the pension model that should put the interests of insured citizens above those of private companies and short-term budget calculations.

The party уточняват, че вече натрупаните средства по индивидуалните партиди не трябва да бъдат отнемани или използвани за покриване на текущи държавни разходи. “Accumulated funds are the result of people’s labor and must remain protected,” “Revival” заявяват.

Criticism of the Second Pension Pillar

According to the party, Bulgarians have been making mandatory contributions to the second pension pillar for more than two decades, but the results of this model have not lived up to expectations. As an argument, it points to supplementary pensions of around €20–30, which “Revival” considers insufficient to guarantee a dignified old age.

The party raises the question of whether the current system genuinely protects the interests of insured people or maintains a model that fails to provide the expected security. It insists on clear rules, full transparency and information about how the funds are managed, as well as the conditions under which they can be received.

The Dispute over the Future of the Pension Model

“Revival” states that the reform must not become an instrument for solving the state’s financial problems. According to the party, amid rising public debt and pressure on public finances, guarantees are needed that pension savings will not be used to cover budget deficits.

“Behind every pension account is a person – a worker, a parent, someone who has paid social security contributions all their life in the hope of having a peaceful old age,” the party says.

The proposal comes amid a public dispute over the future of the second pension pillar. On November 3, the Ministry of Finance stated that no reform of supplementary mandatory pension insurance was being prepared and that information circulating about the impending redirection of part of the contributions to the National Social Security Institute was untrue.

Sources: news.bg