Radev and Ursula von der Leyen to Visit the Naval Academy in Varna

Prime Minister Rumen Radev and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will visit the Nikola Vaptsarov Naval Academy in Varna on November 10. The visit is part of von der Leyen’s program during her visit to Bulgaria.

The two will tour the Cyber Operations Training Center, where the activities and capabilities of specialized units and laboratories will be presented. The program includes the Center for Survival at Sea and the Laboratory of Hydrometeorology and Oceanography.

Security and technology centers to be presented

Radev and von der Leyen will also visit the “Quantum Communication, Intelligent Security Systems and Risk Management” Competence Center, known as “KVASAR.” A presentation of the Center for Integrated Coastal Zone Management and Monitoring is also scheduled.

The program also includes the “Azimov” Research Laboratory for Space Technologies.

In a statement ahead of the visit, Ursula von der Leyen said: “In Bulgaria, I will meet with Prime Minister Rumen Radev to discuss the situation on the ground and how Europe can strengthen its response.” The president of the European Commission said that her visit was linked to the growing security threats and attacks in the Black Sea region.

Bilateral meeting at Evksinograd

After the visit to the Naval Academy, Rumen Radev and Ursula von der Leyen will hold a bilateral meeting at the Evksinograd residence near Varna.

A joint media briefing is scheduled after the talks. It will begin at 12:00 and will be broadcast live on the European Commission’s audiovisual service channel EBS+.

Sources: news.bg