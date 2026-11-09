There are 906 deposits of over EUR 1 million in Bulgarian banks

There are 906 household deposits with amounts exceeding EUR 1 million in Bulgarian banks as of the end of September 2026. Their number decreased by 0.3% compared with the end of the second quarter, but the total value of the funds in them increased by 0.1% to EUR 2.21 billion, according to data from the Bulgarian National Bank.

“Household and NTOOD deposits stood at EUR 57.222 billion at the end of September 2026,” the Bulgarian National Bank said in its monetary sector statistics. There are 9.03 million household deposits in total. Over the quarter, their number decreased by 0.9%, while their total value increased by 1.3%.

Almost half of savings are held in medium-sized deposits

The largest share of household savings is concentrated in deposits of between EUR 25,000 and EUR 250,000. These deposits hold EUR 27.96 billion, or 48.9% of the total value of deposits.

Small deposits are the most numerous. Deposits of up to EUR 1,000 number 5.12 million, accounting for almost 57% of all household deposits. Their total value, however, is close to EUR 825 million, or 1.4% of all savings.

There are 96 loans of over EUR 1 million

As of the end of September, household loans for amounts exceeding EUR 1 million numbered 96. Their number decreased by 1% over the quarter, but their total value increased by 1.4% to EUR 162.7 million.

Household loans in total reached 2.91 million, with a combined value of EUR 33.11 billion. Between July and September, their number increased by 1%, while the amount outstanding rose by 5%. On an annual basis, the increases were 0.5% and 20.7%, respectively.

Sources: novini.bg, businessnovinite.bg, business.dir.bg