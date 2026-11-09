Vladimir Malinov Resigns from Gas Hub Balkan

Vladimir Malinov has resigned as chair of the board of directors of the state gas exchange Gas Hub Balkan, „24 Chasa“ reports, citing information from the Ministry of Energy.

Gas Hub Balkan is a subsidiary of gas transmission operator Bulgartransgaz. Malinov was dismissed as executive director of Bulgartransgaz at the end of July, but remained at the helm of the gas exchange’s board of directors.

The reshuffle timeline

Malinov took over as head of Bulgartransgaz in March 2018 following the death of then-executive director Georgi Gegov. On April 12, 2024, he was released from the company’s Management Board to take up the post of caretaker energy minister in Dimitar Glavchev’s cabinets.

While Malinov was minister, Kiril Ravnachki took over as head of Bulgartransgaz. Until then, he had been leading Gas Hub Balkan. After the caretaker government’s term ended, Malinov returned to the gas transmission company in January 2025, while Ravnachki once again took over the management of the gas exchange.

Following Malinov’s latest dismissal, Kiril Ravnachki once again became executive director of Bulgartransgaz. Malinov, however, remained chair of the board of Gas Hub Balkan until he also resigned from that position.

The information does not specify who will succeed Malinov as chair of the board of the state gas exchange.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg