Yavor Gechev: What matters is what is written in the 2027 Budget

The draft budget for 2027 is better than four or five previous budgets, and its financial parameters are better than those of the people criticizing it. This was stated by Progressive Bulgaria MP Yavor Gechev in an interview with bTV.

Regarding emails linked to former caretaker Prime Minister Galab Donev, Gechev said: “I haven’t looked at Donev’s emails, but is that supposed to be the only flaw in everything?” According to him, the main question is what the budget itself contains.

As an argument in defense of the draft, the MP pointed to BGN 50 million for the children’s hospital, BGN 30 million for young doctors and BGN 250 million for increased social spending. He called on the opposition to also point out the elements it considers acceptable, instead of voting only “against” it.

Gechev: The budget strikes a balance between policies

According to Gechev, the draft seeks a balance between the possible policies. He said that he had access to unpaid invoices, but could not show them because that would breach commercial confidentiality.

The MP described as a precedent the change to Eurostat data before Bulgaria’s entry into the European Exchange Rate Mechanism. He made the statement in the context of the debate on the financial parameters and the preparation of the budget.

Gechev also said that the number of staff positions in the administration had actually been reduced and that more than 5,000 positions had been cut.

Comment on prices and the fine imposed on “Kaufland”

According to the MP, the increase in the prices of a number of products is mainly linked to fuel costs and discrepancies during the euro changeover, particularly in the services sector. He said that measures against rising fuel prices were being discussed and would be announced in due course.

Gechev also commented on the €76 million fine imposed on “Kaufland” by the Commission for Protection of Competition. In his words, the CPC is an independent body and must take action when it has information about violations.

Sources: novini.bg