June 15, 1877. The Russo-Turkish War of Liberation begins

On June 15, 1877, the Russian army successfully crosses the Danube at Svishtov and is divided into three detachments - Eastern, under the command of Prince Alexander Alexandrovich, of about 70 thousand people - directed against the fortified quadrangle of Ruse, Silistra, Shumen and Varna; Western detachment of about 35 thousand people, under the command of Gen. Kridener, heading towards the Vidin fortress, and Forward detachment with a number of 12 thousand people, led by Gen. Gurko - for Tarnovo, Balkana, Plovdiv and Edirne. The Bulgarian militia is also here.

Before this, there was the April Uprising. In June 1876 Serbia and Montenegro fought unsuccessfully against Turkey, thousands of Bulgarian and Russian volunteers joined. At the end of 1876, the Constantinople Conference of the Great Powers was convened, which decided to grant Bulgaria autonomy, dividing it into two regions, including the Bulgarian ethnic territories.

Turkey did not respect the decisions of the conference, and Russia responded with an ultimatum and began mobilization, while at the same time negotiating with England, Austria-Hungary and Germany and concluding military agreements.

On April 12, 1877, Emperor Alexander II declared war on Turkey. Military operations were conducted on two fronts - the Caucasian and the Danube. The Bulgarian militia was also included in the Danube army, which grew from 6 to 12 companies with about 10 thousand people under the Samara banner and under the command of Gen. Stoletov.

The crossing of the Russian troops at Svishtov was one of the complex military operations during the Russo-Turkish War of 1877 - 1878. In one of the first versions of the war plan against the Ottoman Empire, developed in 1866, it was proposed that the Russian army suddenly cross the Danube between Oryahovo and Svishtov, where the river was least protected. In subsequent versions of the plan, taking into account the main blow of the Russian Danube Army in the direction of Svishtov, Tarnovo, Edirne, Constantinople, the issue of crossing the Danube was also developed in detail. The crossing referred to the rich combat experience of the Russian army, which since the beginning of the 18th century had successfully overcome this large water barrier almost 50 times.

After the declaration of war on April 24, 1877, the Russian army began its movement from Bessarabia to the Danube River through Romanian territory. The war plan provided for the main forces of the Russian army to cross the Danube between Nikopol and Svishtov. In the final selection of the crossing point, several factors were taken into account: the peculiarities of the two banks of the river, the water level, the location of the enemy forces and the Turkish Danube flotilla. In addition to the additional measures of the Sublime Porte to modernize the fortress facilities along the Danube, the transfer of the Russian army was also complicated by the unusual flooding of the river in the spring of 1877.

By order of Nikolai Nikolaevich, commander-in-chief of the Russian Danube army, nine groups were formed, which began reconnaissance from the mouth of the Olt River (west of Turnu Magurele) to the Black Sea. The ultimate goal was “to overcome the water obstacle with the least casualties and resources”. The choice of the crossing point for the Russian troops fell on the Zimnich - Svishtov area. An advantage for this is the terrain on the left bank of the river and the islands of Ada and Bujurescu, which allow for covert movement, rapid occupation of the areas by the Russian units and the construction of bridges for the transfer of the army. It was decided to carry out the landing against the mouth of the Tekirdere River, 5 km east of Svishtov, using the two islands as cover. On the other hand, the higher right bank of the Danube River and the significant width of the river in this area provide tactical advantages for the enemy. In this regard, the words of the commander-in-chief of the Turkish army Abdul Kerim Pasha, who during an inspection tour of the Svishtov defensive position stated: “I would rather have hairs grow on my palms than have the Russians cross the river at this place”.

According to the action plan of the Danube Army, a demonstrative crossing of the Danube River in the area of Galați - Braila was envisaged. The aim was to divert the attention of the Turkish forces from the direction of the main attack at Svishtov. The landing had been carried out a few days earlier at Galati by the 14th Army Corps, commanded by Gen. A. Zimmermann. Soon after, the corps occupied the Cherna Voda – Constanța line.

The task of crossing the Danube River at Svishtov was assigned to the 14th Infantry Division, commanded by Gen. M. Dragomirov, theoretically prepared to overcome large water barriers. He divided his own and attached units into seven trains (echelons). Each echelon was transformed into an independent tactical unit, equipped with infantry, artillery and cavalry. Since the success of the upcoming night crossing depended primarily on surprise, Gen. Dragomirov paid particular attention to maintaining secrecy. A rumor was spread that the crossing would take place at Flamunda, and the task of the units of the first echelon was set on the eve of the crossing. Moreover, the exact location of the landing was reported to Emperor Alexander II several hours before the start.

To deceive the enemy, the Russian siege artillery shelled Tutrakan, Ruse and Nikopol, and the Romanian - Vidin. A number of actions were carried out between Oltenitsa and Giurgiu, which strengthened the enemy's belief that the main Russian forces were in Oltenitsa, located opposite Tutrakan.

The advance began at 2:00 a.m. on June 15, 1877. One after another, the pontoons headed towards the right bank - the mouth of the Tekirdere River. Due to the strong wind and the excitement, some of the pontoons moored on the sides of the mouth. The Turkish posts discovered the landing when the Russians reached 100 - 150 m from the Bulgarian shore and opened deadly fire. They lit warning lights and declared an alarm, reinforcements arrived from Svishtov and the village of Vardim. The situation for the attackers became critical, but the Turkish attacks were repelled. By 5:00 a.m., the bridgehead won by the Russian units was secured, and a few hours later, south of Zimnich, the steamer "Aneta" arrived, bringing new reinforcements to the Bulgarian coast. With these forces, Gen. Dragomirov organized an offensive towards Svishtov, and by 2:00 p.m. he liberated the city and captured the heights around it.

When crossing the Danube River in the Zimnich area – Svishtov the casualties of the Russian army were 812 (30 officers and 782 soldiers) killed and wounded, of whom 195 drowned, 19 pontoons and 2 guns were sunk.

Six days later the liberated city also welcomed the Bulgarian army - the volunteer battalions began to cross the Danube.

Two pontoon bridges were also built on the river for the advancing units to cross. Strategically, the city became extremely important - it was the only place where troops, ammunition and supplies could be transferred by land. Serious measures were taken to ensure the security of the facilities - minefields were placed along the river and artillery batteries were placed on the shore.

A week after the capture of Svishtov - On July 4, the Russian offensive began along the Yantra River towards Tarnovo. Three days later, on July 7, Gen. Gurko's detachment liberated the old Bulgarian capital, and Russian cavalry units entered Sevlievo. On July 12, Gurko's advance detachment continued its advance through Hainboaz, and on July 17 it was already beyond the Balkans.

20 days after the successful start of hostilities, political and military circles in Russia and Romania were certain of a quick end to the war. However, the Russian army found itself in a stalemate due to strategic errors by its command and the serious resistance of the Turkish forces, which in places went into counterattack. After the capture of Nikopol on July 4, the commander of the western detachment, Gen. Kridener, received an order to advance in the direction of Pleven. Instead, he gave his troops a rest. Osman Pasha took advantage of his mistake, who undisturbedly transferred 23,000 troops from Vidin and began building fortifications on heights near the city.

The Russian command did not yet suspect that it would pay a high price - a several-month siege of the city awaited it.

Three stages were outlined in the course of the war: The first - from the crossing of the Danube River until the end of July 1877. The second - from the battles at Stara Zagora to the fall of Pleven. During this period, the largest operations were carried out, which decided the outcome of the war. The third stage was from the capture of Pleven on 11.12.1877 to the signing of the Adrianople Armistice - 19.01.1878

During the first stage, notable events were the liberation of the old capital Tarnovo on 25.06.1877, the capture of the Shipka Pass and the battles for Stara Zagora. A key moment was the battles on Mount Shipka, guarded by 6,500 Russian and Bulgarian volunteers. Showing unprecedented heroism and sacrifice, on 9, 10 and 11 August 1877 the defenders managed to stop and repel the attacks of the 30,000-strong Turkish army. At the most critical moment, help came from Gen. Radetzky.

On 11.12.1877 Osman Pasha capitulated and surrendered in Pleven. On 28.12.1877 Sofia was liberated, on 04.01.1878 – Plovdiv., on 08.01.1878 – Edirne.

The Turkish government demanded an armistice, signed on 19.01.1878 in Edirne. A month later, on 19 February (03 March) 1878, the San Stefano Preliminary Treaty was signed, which effectively put an end to the war. Turkey accepted the Bulgarian Principality with borders – according to the decisions of the Constantinople Conference, including the ethnic territories of the Bulgarian nation. But the Great Powers imposed the convening of an international conference.

At the Berlin Congress, held on 01 (13) June 1878, Bulgaria was brutally divided. A tributary Principality was created, including Northern Bulgaria and the Sofia Sanjak. To the south of the Balkan Mountains, an autonomous province of Eastern Rumelia was formed under the authority of the Sultan, and Eastern Thrace, the Aegean Sea and Macedonia were returned to Turkey. With these decisions, the Berlin Dictatorship predetermined insoluble contradictions, wars, and bloodshed in the Balkans.