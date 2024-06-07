On June 7, 1988, Bulgaria had its second cosmonaut

On June 7, 1988, the "Soyuz TM-5" with the second Bulgarian cosmonaut Alexander Alexandrov.

The flight commander is Anatoly Yakovlevich Solovyov. The mission lasts until June 17.

During the flight, he performed over 50 successful scientific experiments, including testing Bulgarian food for cosmonauts.

During the flight, the cosmonauts had a teleconference with the then leader of the state, Todor Zhivkov, broadcast directly on the Bulgarian National Television.

Alexander Alexandrov graduated from the Air Force School as a pilot-engineer in 1974. Until 1978, he served in the 22nd fighter-bomber regiment in Bezmer, Yambolsko.

In 1977, Alexandrov was selected as a cosmonaut in the second group of the “Intercosmos” together with Georgi Ivanov. On March 1, 1978, he arrived at the Cosmonaut Training Center for general space training. He was preparing for the space flight in 1979, during which he was Georgi Ivanov's double.

In 1983, he completed postgraduate studies at the Institute for Space Research at the Academy of Sciences of the former USSR in Moscow. Received a scientific degree “Candidate of Technical Sciences” (now a doctor).

Aleksandrov is a military pilot first class, merited pilot, pilot-cosmonaut of the Republic of Bulgaria. In 2002, he was awarded the military rank of brigadier general, awarded with the "Stara planina" order. In the shadow of Aleksandrov forever remained his backup cosmonaut-researcher Krasimir Stoyanov. He left the Army in 2008 as a Colonel in the Air Force Staff.