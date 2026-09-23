US returns $2.5 million to Gambia from sale of property

The US government will transfer $2.5 million to the Gambian Treasury, proceeds from the sale of a mansion in Maryland belonging to the family of former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh (1996-2017), according to the news portal Africa News.

The agreement was signed between the two countries, the news portal reports. The funds will be used to pay compensation to Gambian citizens who suffered during Jammeh's rule. These payments will be made under the Victims Compensation Act, passed in 2023.

The 820 square meter mansion was purchased by the Jammeh family in 2010 for $3.5 million. Twelve years later, it was confiscated by the US government following a court ruling. The court ruled that the former president's family used bribes and embezzled Gambian public funds to purchase the property. The mansion was sold in the summer of 2023 for 2.6 million USD.

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