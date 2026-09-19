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The interest in seaside properties continues, despite the end of summer (VIDEO)

The interest in seaside properties continues, despite the end of summer (VIDEO)

Luxuriously furnished apartment in Primorsko is offered for 325,000 EUR

Sep 19, 2026 08:00 42

The interest in seaside properties continues, despite the end of summer (VIDEO) - 1
Milena Bogdanova Milena Bogdanova Author at Fakti.bg

Of all the properties published with a video clip on imot.bg, the most interesting ones are selected and are additionally published on the Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube channels of the No. 1 property site.

Today we present to you a specially selected clip, published last week - a 3-room apartment in Primorsko. The property has an area of 115 sq m and is located on the top floor of a luxury building. It is accessible via a private elevator. The future owner also receives a roof terrace with an area of 100 sq m.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by cities and neighborhoods can be found at imot.bg


Bulgaria