The interest in seaside properties continues, despite the end of summer (VIDEO)

Of all the properties published with a video clip on imot.bg, the most interesting ones are selected and are additionally published on the Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube channels of the No. 1 property site.

Today we present to you a specially selected clip, published last week - a 3-room apartment in Primorsko. The property has an area of 115 sq m and is located on the top floor of a luxury building. It is accessible via a private elevator. The future owner also receives a roof terrace with an area of 100 sq m.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by cities and neighborhoods can be found at imot.bg