City reports record 522% increase in rental searches

The German city of Dreieich, located south of Frankfurt, has become one of the most surprising Airbnb destinations in the country. According to data from the platform, searches for accommodation there have increased by a whopping 522% in the past two years – more than in any other German city.

Between 2025 and 2026 alone, the growth was 102%, which places Dreieich among the ten German destinations with the strongest surge in interest in the summer of 2026. The city ranks alongside popular places such as Hochwacht and Scharbeutz on the Baltic Sea, as well as Plau am See in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

However, the reason for the boom is not only tourism. Local authorities point out that a large part of the guests are people traveling for work in the Rhine-Main region. Among them are pilots undergoing training, doctors attending congresses, and company employees visiting Frankfurt and the surrounding industrial areas.

Dreieich's key advantage is its location. The new Terminal 3 at Frankfurt Airport can be reached from the Buchschlag district in about 10 minutes by car, and the Frankfurt Trade Fair is also within easy reach. At the same time, the city offers a more relaxed environment than Germany's financial center, making it attractive for short-term stays.

Local hosts are already feeling the effects. An Airbnb owner in the Sprendlingen district told Hessenschau that her property is booked for the entire month, even though the idea of renting it out there was initially met with skepticism.

An additional factor is the more liberal regulatory regime. While Frankfurt has had a special ordinance for vacation homes since 2018 aimed at cracking down on illegal short-term rentals, Dreieich has not yet introduced such restrictions. The local administration acknowledges that affordable housing is an important issue, but there are currently no signs that Airbnb has led to a noticeable shortage of housing stock.

The trend in Dreieich also fits into a broader change in tourism behavior in Germany. Airbnb data shows that 67.9% of bookings in the country in the summer of 2026 were for rural and less urbanized areas. Over 40% of booked experiences were related to nature and outdoor activities, followed by history and culture.

For the property market, the growth in Dreieich is indicative of a new type of demand – not necessarily to traditional tourist centers, but to places well connected to large cities, where prices, tranquility and access to transport infrastructure may be more important than classic tourist attractions.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by cities and neighborhoods can be seen at imot.bg