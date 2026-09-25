The oldest mobile amusement park has closed

Finland's largest and oldest mobile amusement park, Suomen Tivoli, closed on September 6 after 138 years of operation due to financial difficulties, Yle reported.

The decision was made due to the park's long-standing unprofitability. Revenues do not cover costs and there are no indications that the situation will improve and the budget will return to profit.

The park's operations were particularly hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, which left its financial problems lingering. High inflation, rising energy prices, changing consumer behavior and the general economic downturn in Finland have exacerbated the situation.

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