ADAC test failure. Only 2 out of 16 winter tires received a high rating

The latest large-scale test by the German automobile club ADAC ended with unexpectedly alarming results. Experts tested 16 popular winter tire models with the mass size 185/65 R15, intended for city cars such as Volkswagen Polo, Skoda Fabia, Renault Clio, Peugeot 208, etc. The results are worrying: only two sets earned a clear safety recommendation, while as many as nine models failed due to serious defects.

The top of the ranking was the Continental WinterContact TS 870, which demonstrated excellent behavior on dry and wet surfaces, combined with stable traction on snow. The second model with a high rating is the Michelin Alpin 7, which has proven to be a reliable choice for all winter weather conditions. Outside of these two offerings, however, the market in this size shows a compromise in quality, which can jeopardize road safety.

The middle of the table and the bottom hide surprises even with established brands such as Bridgestone, Nokian, Vredestein and Barum. Models such as the Bridgestone Blizzak LM 005, for example, perform well in the rain, but show weaknesses on dry asphalt and snow. The reason for such discrepancies is the fact that some manufacturers delay the implementation of their latest rubber compounds and patterns in the smaller sizes, offering older generations of technologies at the expense of their new developments.

The durability of the rubber also turns out to be a problem. Even the most durable models in the test show a maximum mileage of about 40,000 kilometers before complete wear, while in some cheaper alternatives the tread loses its qualities after 22,000 kilometers. That is why ADAC advises drivers not to blindly trust the Euro labels, but to monitor real tests, not to buy tires with DOT over 3 years old and to necessarily change the winter set when the tread depth drops below 4 millimeters.

Here is the complete and precise ranking of all 16 models:

Test winners (Recommended)

Continental WinterContact TS 870

Absolute winner of the test. It is distinguished by impeccable balance, excellent braking distance on wet and dry roads, precise snow handling and high expected mileage.

Michelin Alpin 7

Premium tire with exceptional safety in all road conditions. It shows minimal wear, low rolling resistance and stability in aquaplaning.

Models with average ratings (Satisfactory)

Hankook Winter i*cept RS3

Strong performance on wet and snowy surfaces, but with slight remarks regarding the precision of handling on dry asphalt and slightly shorter tread life.

Optimo Winter Touring OW41

A good budget choice for rainy weather, which, however, is inferior in dynamic characteristics and cornering precision on dry roads.

Linglong Sport Master Winter

The Chinese brand surprises with very good grip on dry asphalt, but remains a compromise option in more severe winter conditions and snowy sections.

Kumho WinterCraft WP52 plus

The champion in wear resistance in test with a potential mileage of 40,000 kilometers, but with average results in dynamic handling on dry pavement.

Vredestein Wintrac

A balanced city tire that performs well in everyday conditions, but loses its precision at higher highway speeds.

Not recommended

Bridgestone Blizzak LM 005

Although it provides the best braking distance in the wet, the model fails due to poor behavior on snow and extremely fast wear (only 22,400 km).

Dunlop Winter Response 2

Losed points mainly due to unstable behavior on dry asphalt during sudden maneuvers, despite its traditionally good performance on snow.

Nokian Snowproof 2

A surprisingly poor result for the Finnish winter tire specialist, due to gaps in braking on wet asphalt.

Barum Polaris 6

Shows extended braking distances in the rain and lacks sufficient grip in sharper turns.

GT Radial WinterPro2 Evo

Loses grip early on wet surfaces and shows low resistance to aquaplaning.

Viking WinTech NewGen

Unconvincing performance on snowy surfaces and a tendency to skid in corners.

Sunny Wintermax NW611

Low level of safety with a grip curve that drops sharply in the rain.

Atlas Polarbear HP

Serious defects in wet performance combined with a long braking distance.

Rockblade ROCK 868S

Absolute outsider in the test with the most dangerous aquaplaning performance and the longest braking distance on wet roads.