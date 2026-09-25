Zelensky: Russia carried out a brutal and disgusting strike, devoid of any military logic

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described today's Russian attack on a multi-storey building in Kiev in a Telegram post as a brutal and disgusting strike, devoid of any military logic, Ukrinform reported.

"This morning, the Russians carried out a drone strike on a residential building in Kiev. It is tragic that a 14-year-old boy died in the strike. I express my condolences to his family and loved ones. Seven more people were injured. The fire at the scene has been extinguished, and rescue teams continue to deal with the consequences. This is an absolutely brutal and disgusting blow, devoid of any military logic,“, said the Ukrainian head of state.

Zelensky noted that since the morning in various regions there has been an almost constant threat of attacks.

"A total of eight regions have been under attack since the beginning of the day. One person died in Odessa in a double attack on a postal facility. In Zaporizhia, a clinic was hit while there were people inside. There are injuries in Sumy and Mykolaiv regions," he said.

Zelensky also said that Ukraine urgently needs to fill a $27 billion deficit in military funding, otherwise it will begin to deplete its stocks of drones and missiles early next year, Reuters reports.

"About a third, and maybe even a little more, of these funds are needed for drones in January, February and March. "If we don't order them and pay for them in October and November, we will face serious challenges in January and February," Zelensky said at a news conference today.

He called on the European Commission to accelerate the disbursement of the second tranche of the 90 billion euro ($102 billion) loan to help finance these weapons purchases.

Ukraine has struck two Russian refineries in Bashkortostan and Samara regions, as well as a defense industry enterprise in Ulyanovsk, in the past 24 hours, Zelensky said.

He added that Ukraine had also struck an unspecified number of targets in the Black Sea.