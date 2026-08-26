The court has ordered the arrest of influencer Stoyan Kolev

The Pazardzhik District Court has determined the most severe measure of detention "detention in custody" for influencer Stoyan Kolev. He has been missing since August 24, after leaving the apartment where he was supposed to serve the measure of "House arrest", BNT reported.

The Pazardzhik District Prosecutor's Office requested a change in the measure after it was established that Kolev had repeatedly violated the "House arrest" imposed on him.

A general criminal case has been initiated against him based on an indictment for driving after using cocaine and for hooliganism on the "Trakia" highway and at the Pazardzhik Courthouse during the consideration of his initial measure of detention.

Stoyan Kolev did not appear at the court hearing. According to the court, his whereabouts have not been established since August 24, and he violated the measure imposed on him, which was supposed to be carried out at a specific address.

The magistrates considered that the violation was drastic and that the only possible more severe measure was “detention in custody“.

Kolev will be detained once he is established. The ruling can be appealed and protested before the District Court in Pazardzhik within 7 days, but is subject to immediate execution from the moment of its actual establishment.