The silencer in "Dragalevtsi" has been working for more than a year

“There is evidence of silencing aircraft. It remains to be clarified how long the system has been working, but it was certainly more than a year”. This was stated by Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev regarding the silencing device found in a car in front of a restaurant in the capital's "Dragalevtsi" district, quoted by Nova TV.

According to him, the owners are commercial companies. “Upon careful tracing, the connection led us to Razmig Chakaryan-Ami. The connections are not direct, but can be deduced from a number of circumstances. For a long time, no one dared to clarify them. Instead of guarding the site, a thorough inspection was carried out in it, but also in a house near Kapitan Andreevo. I expect there to be quite interesting information beyond what has already been established”, the minister pointed out.

Only one vehicle has not been registered in the case, and the investigation is ongoing. Another device was seized, which stored camera recordings. Demerdzhiev reported that there are parts of the jamming device equipment that have been removed. “The equipment is very powerful, and we are doing everything necessary to find the remaining elements”, he added. There have been no arrests in the case yet.

Stoyan Kolev's escape

Yesterday it became clear that the influencer Stoyan Kolev had escaped from his house arrest. “It is interesting why this person does not have the necessary tracking device on his bracelet. However, we will find him”, the interior minister was categorical. He assured that there will be reshuffles when employees in the Ministry of Interior do not fulfill their duties.

We recall that on August 12, the prosecutor's office filed an indictment against 39-year-old Kolev. He was brought to trial for two acts of indecent acts, grossly violating public order in the context of an ongoing crime.

The first is that on June 16 on the "Trakia" highway, Sofia region and Pazardzhik region, he drove aggressively and at high speed, approached other cars dangerously, flashed his headlights and brandished a non-firearm weapon - an air rifle.

The second is that on June 19 in Pazardzhik in the building of the Courthouse, after a measure of permanent arrest was taken against him, he shouted and used obscene expressions in the presence of citizens and court security guards.

Kolev was also brought to trial for the fact that on June 16 on the "Trakia" highway, he drove a car after using cocaine, which was established through chemical-toxicological investigation.

On June 16, he was driving on the highway on the border section between Sofia and Pazardzhik - in the direction from Sofia to Burgas. He was driving at high speed, approaching dangerously close to other cars, flashing his headlights to free up the roadway for him to pass, thus creating a traffic hazard. He also brandished an air rifle from the car's hatch.

A few minutes later, police officers from the Pazardzhik Police Department stopped Kolev for a check. His test came back positive for cocaine. Kolev also gave a blood sample for analysis, and the results of the chemical-toxicological examination confirmed that he had been driving after using cocaine. The air rifle was also found in the back seat of the car.

On June 17, Kolev was charged and he was detained for up to 72 hours. On June 19, the prosecutor's office filed a request with the court to take a preventive measure of "detention in custody" against him.

The same day, when leaving the courtroom, the accused shouted and used offensive and obscene expressions in the presence of citizens and court security officers. Kolev was placed under "house arrest". The case was submitted for consideration to the Pazardzhik District Court.