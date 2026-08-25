The court has filed a case against the decision to cut off power to buildings in "Baba Alino"

The Administrative Court in Varna has filed a case on the appeal of "Forest Club Varna" OOD against the mandatory order to cut off power to buildings in "Baba Alino".

The contested act ordered, within 7 days, to suspend the power supply to buildings located in PI 10135.2464.5, m-st "Baba Alino", k.k. "Chaika", Varna, refers to the court quoted by news.bg.

The appeal requested the complete cancellation of the prescription as illegal and the suspension of the execution of the act until the final conclusion of the court proceedings.

We recall that on August 17, the regional minister Ivan Shishkov and the mayor of Varna Blagomir Kotsev inspected "Baba Alino", after which Shishkov announced that actions were being taken to shut off the water supply and electricity supply to the buildings in the area.

In addition, from the minister's words at the time, it became clear that new orders for the demolition of the illegal buildings were about to be issued.

On the same day, the KUB Corporation stated that they were sending the decision to shut off the electricity and water to the court.