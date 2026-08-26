The unconfirmed secret visit of CIA director John Ratcliffe to Moscow yesterday, which was initially reported by the American television “CBS News“, became the main topic in the American, British, Russian and Ukrainian press, BTA reported.

Great Britain

V. “The Independent“ presents the broader background against which the visit may have taken place. A day earlier, during his first visit to Kiev, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced unwavering support for Ukraine “despite Russia's scandalous threats to my country“. The prime minister called for further economic sanctions against Russia and said "this is the time to keep up the pressure" on Moscow. Tensions between Russia and Europe have been rising as the Kremlin again rejected any possible deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine, calling the proposal unacceptable.

Air Marshal Andrew Turner, a former head of Britain's military planning, told the Daily Telegraph that the "highly unusual" visit could be part of an effort to pressure Moscow to reduce its support for Iran. "I think it has a lot to do with Iran and the pressure strategy that the president is trying to impose on Tehran. I believe he is trying to get Russia to end its support and break off relations with Tehran. "Russia is one of the reasons why President Trump is not doing well at the moment," said the former British military officer. According to him, the CIA chief's visit is unlikely to focus on Russia's war with Ukraine, although this could also be part of the talks between Ratcliffe and Russian representatives.

Russia

The alleged visit of CIA Director John Ratcliffe to Moscow may be related to the intensification of the Russian-American dialogue on the issues of Ukraine and Iran, Dmitry Suslov, an expert at the Higher School of Economics in Moscow, told the Russian newspaper “Izvestia“. According to him, Ratcliffe's visit is more significant than simply restoring routine contacts between Moscow and Washington. In particular, the parties may discuss a possible alternative to the Anchorage agreements, including the American proposal on the fate of the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. In this context, the expert believes that Russia could also present Ratcliffe with its assessment of the long-range strikes it is exchanging with Ukraine.

In an interview with the Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper, Russian political scientist Malek Dudakov noted that it is too early to draw final conclusions, but it is clear that Ratcliffe's visit has significant consequences. According to him, the most logical interlocutor for the CIA director in Moscow would be the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service - an agency that operates in the same area. However, Dudakov does not rule out the possibility that Ratcliffe could also meet with members of the Russian negotiating team, which is conducting a dialogue with the US special envoys on the Ukrainian issue. “I think that this visit demonstrates the speed with which the Trump administration is trying to get back on the Ukrainian track. With about 70 days left until the congressional elections, the president is clearly looking for a foreign policy achievement. It didn't work out with Iran, Gaza or Cuba. Now they are intensifying the dialogue with us and have brought Ratcliffe into the game“, the political scientist added.

USA

Ratcliffe spoke in Moscow with representatives of the Russian authorities about the wars in Ukraine and with Iran, claims the “Wall Street Journal“. Former US Deputy Director of National Intelligence Beth Sunner told the publication that the visit followed unofficial reports of an alleged Russian invasion of a NATO country and rumors of a planned mobilization in Russia. According to her, the CIA director could have warned the Russian leadership that Washington was aware of their plans and therefore Moscow should abandon its current intentions. Sunner also suggests that Ratcliffe may have discussed with the Russian side not only the conflict in Ukraine, but also the situation in the Middle East and Russia's support for Iran.

Ratcliffe's visit to Moscow coincided with a tense period in US-Russian relations, writes the “Washington Post“. Russia and Ukraine have stepped up their long-range strikes, with no prospect of an end to the war. In addition, the two superpowers are on opposite sides of the Iran conflict. Iran is Moscow's most important ally in the Middle East, and Russia has provided Tehran with intelligence on the location of US military assets in the region. The Kremlin has remained silent about the visit. When asked what the purpose of Ratcliffe's visit was, spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the publication that it was about “contacts between security services“ and refused to provide further details.

“The New York Times“ points out that the CIA is also involved in negotiations with Russia for the release of a number of Americans currently in Russian prisons. Among them is 74-year-old Stephen Hubbard, a former teacher who was detained in April 2022 and sentenced in 2024 to six years and 10 months in prison. Earlier this month, Russia released Robert Gilman, a former Marine who had spent more than four years in prison. The publication also notes that CIA directors have held talks with their Russian counterparts even at times of extreme tension between Washington and Moscow. In addition, it is possible that the visit signals the start of new diplomatic efforts in the fall or winter, but it is unclear how focused the Trump administration is on the war in Ukraine, given the events in the Middle East.

Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian English-language publication “Kiev Independent“ the US has asked Ukraine not to strike Moscow and St. Petersburg while CIA Director John Ratcliffe is visiting Russia. According to the publication, the US “does not trust the strength of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s air defenses,” adding that Kiev has agreed to suspend strikes on the two cities between August 24 and 26. At the same time, a US official confirmed to the “Kyiv Independent” that Ratcliffe had planned to meet with senior Russian officials, but it remains unclear what was discussed.

The Ukrainian publication “Novoe Vremya” quotes American analyst Michael Weiss, who believes that Ratcliffe warned Russia not to try to provoke a possible escalation of tensions in Europe. According to him, the trip takes place against the backdrop of increased potential sabotage by the Russian GRU and increased activity of Russian drones in Europe. Weiss noted that Ratcliffe is one of the most pro-Ukrainian members of Donald Trump's administration and is involved in resolving issues related to support for Ukraine, especially regarding long-range strikes.