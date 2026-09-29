Young man shoots at passengers on a Sofia bus

An eighteen-year-old young man has been detained after he fired shots with an air pistol and threatened to kill two passengers on a Sofia public transport bus, the press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reports.

Aggression in motion

The incident took place on September 27 in the evening on a bus on route number 21. According to police data, shortly before 6:55 p.m. the vehicle was traveling between the Sofia villages of Voynegovtsi and Svetovrachene. A conflict arose in this area, in which the young man pulled out a pneumatic pistol of the “UMAREX“ brand, pointed it at one of the passengers, threatened to kill and fired a shot.

Second attack at the bus stop

The aggression did not end with the first shot. At around 7:00 p.m., when the bus stopped at a bus stop in the village of Svetovrachene, the attacker repeated his actions. This time, his target was a 32-year-old woman. He again pointed the weapon, made death threats towards her and fired a second shot into the vehicle.

Detention and charges

The signal about the shooting was received at the Second Regional Department of the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs, whose officers identified and arrested the perpetrator. Initially, the young man was detained for 24 hours. He has already been charged under the Criminal Code with making a threat to kill. By order of the supervising prosecutor, his detention has been extended to 72 hours, and the investigation into the initiated pre-trial proceedings continues.