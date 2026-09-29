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A car crashed into the fence of a kindergarten in Veliko Tarnovo

A car crashed into the fence of a kindergarten in Veliko Tarnovo

No one was injured in the incident. Two cars collided slightly before the impact.

Sep 29, 2026 03:20 70

A car crashed into the fence of a kindergarten in Veliko Tarnovo - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

A car crashed into the fence of the “Ivanka Boteva“ kindergarten in Veliko Tarnovo. No one was injured in the incident, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs told BTA.

The accident occurred at around 6:00 p.m. Two cars collided slightly, after which one of the drivers tried to avoid a more serious impact. His car left the roadway and crashed into the fence of the kindergarten.

Police officers arrived at the scene. The two drivers were tested for alcohol and drugs, and the results were negative.

“There were no injuries“, said the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Veliko Tarnovo. During the traffic accident, there were no children on the playground and there were no pedestrians on the sidewalk.

Sources: BTA


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