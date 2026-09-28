A man with an axe threatens residents in Beli Izvor

A man with an axe cut a vine and broke a bell on a house in the village of Beli Izvor. His actions were caught on camera. The footage was filmed on Friday afternoon. Residents say that the man is roaming the area and making threats. According to them, he has mental problems.

Todor Tsonev is a victim. The action with the axe took place in front of his house. “We don't know him personally, this is the first time I see him on the recording. I don't know what his motive is. What is seen in the footage has no background. We didn't do anything to him“, the man said on the air of “Hello, Bulgaria“ on Nova TV.

In addition to Tsonev, his grandmother Slavka Hristova also lives in the attacked house. “If I had opened it, I would probably be gone. I don't know him either. Maybe it's lucky that no one was there“, said the woman.

Another resident, who has a shop in the village, pointed out: “I've had a run-in with him too. He enters the shop quietly, takes the item, goes outside, drinks his drink. He enters again, does the same trick. He constantly does such tricks. He takes people's drinks in front of them - whether they're soft drinks, coffee or alcohol. When you make a remark, he remains silent, doesn't say anything, just laughs“, said the resident of the Vratsa village.

Another resident told about the same action. "He comes, consumes, doesn't pay, but you don't know how to approach him, because sometimes he gets aggressive," she commented. The woman also said that she witnessed people swearing and shouting at her. "People are scared, they're hiding, the children are scared to go out into the street to play, and it was full of children," she added.

His neighbor says that the man shouts and shouts all day long. "Nobody lives with him. He's been in the village for two years and he causes problems every day. Yesterday he broke his windows, the other day he was throwing stones on the street. I saw him with an axe," the man explained.

The mayor of the village, Kiril Iliev, said that reports have been filed against the man. "People are really worried for the simple reason that a few years ago we also had a similar case. We have many reports to the police. They took him in for about two weeks, then I saw him again on the street. I asked why, he said: "The prosecutor said he doesn't need treatment," and that's the explanation. From now on, the prosecutor's office should place him in a specialized facility for treatment. He needs help. He probably doesn't take his medication either. He was certified when he lived in Spain. The very fact that his mother died and he doesn't want to take her home to bury her shows that the man is not well. This is the first time we've seen him with an axe around the village, it's very dangerous," says the mayor. According to him, both social workers and the prosecutor's office should intervene and place him in treatment.