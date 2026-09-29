New York Times Games Director Shot in California

A director of engineering at the New York Times Games was shot in the parking lot of a sports complex in Dublin, California. The 40-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene, US media reported, citing local police.

The shooting occurred on September 26 at around 3:08 p.m. local time at the Dublin Sports Grounds. A police sergeant passing by saw the man on the ground and stopped to check on what had happened.

A 77-year-old husband and wife, who are the victim's wife's parents, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They were taken to the Santa Rita County Jail. “With the help of witnesses, officers located and arrested two suspects within minutes,” a statement from Dublin Police said.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting. No other suspects are currently being sought and the investigation is ongoing. The circumstances surrounding the attack and the role of those arrested will be determined as part of the criminal investigation.

Family disputes before the shooting

Court documents show that the victim and his wife have been involved in several lawsuits over the past year. In October 2025, she filed for a restraining order, and in December, he filed for one. The man then filed for divorce, after which the custody dispute over the child continued.

In October 2025, charges were brought against him related to child endangerment and causing harm, reports the American media outlet Patch. He pleaded not guilty and was released on condition that he complete 12 parenting classes. It is not known whether this previous conflict is related to the shooting.

A representative of The New York Times confirmed that the man was the director of the engineering department of New York Times Games and had worked at the company since January 2023. The investigation is ongoing.

Sources: RBC, Fox News, Los Angeles Times