Yotova in Nedelino: Traditions are a matter of security

“The preservation of Bulgarian traditions and identity in this troubled world is also a matter of our security. A people is strong when it knows its history, passes on its traditions and preserves its identity.“ This was stated by Iliana Yotova during the official opening of 25th National Folklore Festival for Two-part Singing and Folk Song with International Participation in Nedelino.

The visit to the Rhodope city took place at the official invitation of the mayor of Nedelino Municipality Boyan Kehayov. The solemn ceremony began on the central square in the city with a traditional festive parade. For security reasons and the safety of those present, a complete ban on the use of drones during the event was introduced by order of the municipality.

Scale of the event and international interest

The anniversary edition in 2026 marks a quarter of a century since the creation of this significant cultural forum. The festival is key to preserving and promoting the unique Nedelinsky dvoglas – one of the most recognizable and specific song traditions in the Rhodope Mountains.

This year, the three-day forum gathers a record number of participants:

Near 3000 amateurs and performers from all over the country and abroad.

from all over the country and abroad. Representatives of about 100 Bulgarian community centers .

. International Compositions of Spain, Montenegro, Georgia, Moldova, Romania, Poland, North Macedonia, Turkey and Serbia.

In her speech, Yotova added that Bulgaria's greatest wealth is its folklore, and emphasized the role of the local community in passing on this unique heritage to future generations.