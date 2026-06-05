Jumanji and Top Gun actor James Handy killed

Actor James Handy, known for his roles in the films “Jumanji“ (1995) and “Top Gun: Maverick“ (2022), was murdered in the United States, writes the Los Angeles Times.

According to the newspaper, on the morning of June 3, a man called police, claiming that he had just killed a “man of sin“. Officers responded to the call in the Tarzana neighborhood of Los Angeles, where they found the 81-year-old actor with a stab wound.

The suspect in the murder, 44-year-old Michael Gledhill, told police that he was the man they were looking for. Handy was later taken to hospital, where he died from his wounds.

James Handy has appeared in films such as “Jumanji“, “Arachnophobia“ (1990) and “K-9“ (1989). His most recent role was in the blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick“, where he played the bartender Jimmy.