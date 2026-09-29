Following its success, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be re-released with additional scenes

The blockbuster “Spider-Man: Brand New Day“ (Spider-Man: Brand New Day) with Tom Holland will receive a new theatrical release with additional scenes that were not included in the original version of the film.

According to sources, the extended edition of the Sony and Marvel Studios production will include unaired footage with Claire Temple, played by American actress Rosario Dawson. Other surprises are expected, but details are being kept secret for now.

Claire Temple is a nurse who helps injured superheroes and crime fighters. Rosario Dawson plays the role in the Marvel series “Daredevil“, “Jessica Jones“, “Luke Cage“, “Iron Fist“ and “The Defenders“. The actress has previously revealed in interviews that she filmed a scene for “Spider-Man: Dawn of the Dead“, which was later cut in the editing.

Sony has not yet announced when the extended version will be released in theaters.

The film, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, continues to be screened in a number of countries and has already grossed an estimated $2.495 billion at the global box office. Of that, about $950.7 million came from North America.

This makes “Spider-Man: Homecoming“ the highest-grossing film in Sony history, after the production surpassed “Spider-Man: Homecoming“ from 2021, which ended its theatrical run with about $1.92 billion.

The Tom Holland film is also the third highest-grossing film in global history according to the results. Ahead of it are “Avatar“ directed by James Cameron with an estimated $2.92 billion and “Avengers: Endgame“ directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo.

The difference between “Spider-Man: Homecoming“ and “Avengers: Endgame“ currently stands at around $389.7 million, making the upcoming re-release an attempt to move the film closer to second place in the global rankings.

The decision comes after the strong performance of “Avengers: Endgame – Encore“. The new release of the film has earned around $86 million worldwide, including $26 million in North America, and has increased the total revenue of the production to approximately $2.885 billion.

The re-release was also used as part of the campaign for the next major Marvel Studios film, “Avengers: The Rise of Dr. Doom“ (Avengers: Doomsday), which is due to hit theaters on December 18.

Sony has already tried a similar strategy for Spider-Man. In 2022, the studio brought back “Spider-Man: Homecoming“ to theaters with an extended version, which brought in another $9.3 million in North America alone.

The company is also expected to choose a time period when there are enough free IMAX and other premium theater screens to increase the potential for re-release.

The original theatrical version of “Spider-Man: Dawn“ is 2 hours and 25 minutes long. It is not yet known how much additional material the new release will contain.

2026 is proving to be extremely successful for Tom Holland and Zendaya outside the Marvel universe. The two also star in “The Odyssey“ directed by Christopher Nolan, which according to current data has reached around $1.75 billion at the global box office and has become the highest-grossing production in the history of Universal Pictures.