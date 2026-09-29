Miley Cyrus tops the album chart for the first time in over a decade

American singer Miley Cyrus has topped the Billboard 200 chart for the first time in over a decade. Her new album “Bass Persuades“ debuted directly at number one with 61,000 equivalent album units in the US.

The victory comes after a close race with country singer Ella Langley. Her album “Dandelion“ remains in second place with just under 61,000 units, Billboard reports. In third place is country artist Riley Green with “That’s Just Me“ and 60,000 units.

„Bass Persuades“ is Miley Cyrus' sixth album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The singer last topped the prestigious American chart in 2013 with „Bangerz“, the album that marked one of the biggest transformations of her career.

The new project is also Miley Cyrus' 16th album to reach the Top 10 on the Billboard 200. In 2026, she becomes the third artist to return to the top after a break of at least ten years. Before her, singer Bruno Mars achieved this with „The Romantic“ in March and rapper A$AP Rocky with „Don’t Be Dumb“ in January.

The singer announced “Bass Persuades“ in early September, just weeks before its September 18th premiere. For this musical era, the artist uses only her first name, Miley, artistically.

“Music takes over us. We feel it, we sing it, sometimes we dance to it, we release it and we move on. "She is strong, vulnerable, tender and powerful," Miley Cyrus wrote when introducing the project.

The first single was the eponymous song “Bass Persuades“, accompanied by an official video.

The next big step for the American pop star is a rare return to concert appearances. Miley Cyrus will perform two concerts at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 16 and 18. Special guest appearances will include the band Model/Actriz, who also appeared on “Bass Persuades“.

While Miley Cyrus tops the album chart, Ella Langley maintains her lead on the Billboard Hot 100. Her song “Choosin’ Texas“ spends its 24th week at number one.

A week earlier, the song broke the record for most weeks at the top of the Hot 100, held by Mariah Carey's Christmas hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You“. “Choosin’ Texas“ also sets a record in Digital Song Sales with 19 weeks at number one.

In the Top 5 of the Billboard 200 after Miley Cyrus, Ella Langley and Riley Green are country singer Morgan Wallen with “I’m the Problem“ in fourth place and singer Olivia Rodrigo with “You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love“ in fifth place.

Following are Noah Kahan with “The Great Divide“, Beabadoobee with “Pylon“, singer Jhene Aiko with “Westside Whimsy“, rapper Drake with “Iceman“ and again Noah Kahan with “Stick Season“.