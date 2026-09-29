Pop star Madonna has been named as the buyer of actress Angelina Jolie's historic Los Feliz, Los Angeles, mansion, which sold for $24.75 million. If the information is officially confirmed, the deal will mark the 68-year-old Queen of Pop's return to the city's luxury real estate market three years after the sale of her previous California home.

Oscar winner Angelina Jolie finalized the sale in September after offering the mansion for $29.85 million in May. The actress acquired it in 2017 for $24.5 million, shortly after her split from actor Brad Pitt.

In August, information emerged that Madonna was seriously interested in the property. Representatives of the singer organized a private video tour, since she was not in Los Angeles at the time. However, there was no evidence that an official offer had been made at that time.

After the transaction was completed, specialized local sources indicated Madonna as the new owner. Larger real estate publications such as Mansion Global reported the sale price, but noted that the identity of the buyer could not be established from public documents.

A mansion with more than a century of Hollywood history

The property is among the historic residences of Los Angeles. The main house was built in 1913 and in 1916 became the property of legendary director and producer Cecil B. DeMille, one of the key figures in early Hollywood history. He lived there until his death in 1959.

The complex is located on approximately 2.1 acres in the gated Laughlin Park in Los Feliz. The main residence is approximately 11,000 square feet, or just over 1,000 square meters, and has six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. It is accompanied by a guesthouse, a swimming pool with a separate building, a gym, a library, a wine cellar, a tea house and a hidden tree house.

The history of the complex has another connection to the golden age of Hollywood. In 1920, Cecil B. DeMille also bought the house next door, previously occupied by Charlie Chaplin, and connected the two with a glass corridor.

Madonna turns her attention to Los Angeles again

The singer has a long history of luxury real estate deals in California. In 2021, Madonna bought Canadian musician The Weeknd's Hidden Hills mansion for $19.3 million, and in 2023, she sold it for $23 million.

The news of the alleged purchase comes at a time when Madonna is once again in the spotlight of music life in Los Angeles. On September 27, she opened the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards at the Peacock Theater with her first performance on the awards stage in 23 years. The singer finished the night with seven awards, more than any other artist, including Artist of the Year and Best Album for “Confessions II“.

Angelina Jolie Sells Home After Nine Years

For Angelina Jolie, the sale marks the end of an important chapter in her life. The actress bought the mansion in 2017 after filing for divorce from Brad Pitt the previous year. The home allows their six children to remain close to their father, who also owns property in Los Feliz at the time.

As early as 2024, Angelina Jolie told The Hollywood Reporter that she intended to leave Los Angeles when her youngest children, twins Knox and Vivienne, turn 18. They reached adulthood in July 2026.

The actress has also spoken of her desire to spend more time in Cambodia and travel to the places where her children and relatives live. After the sale, there is no confirmation that Angelina Jolie has chosen a new permanent home, with current information pointing more to a more mobile lifestyle between different countries.

Thus, one of the most famous Hollywood residences changes ownership after nine years with Angelina Jolie, and according to the latest information, the next chapter in its more than century-old history may be associated with another of the most recognizable names in show business, Madonna.