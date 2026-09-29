Alex Sarchadzhieva ironically comments on the rumors about her younger boyfriend

“I really like that I have a new boyfriend, yes. I also really like that he is much younger than me“, says Alex Sarchadzhieva with a smile regarding the rumors that she is in a relationship with the actor Zhivko Sirakov. The actress commented on the topic in a conversation with “Bulgaria Dnes“, quoted by HotArena.

The personal topic comes in connection with the preparation of the political cabaret “Focus-mokus, preparatus“, which is about to be presented at the “Sofia“ theater. In the play, Sarchadzhieva plays the role of Grandpa Sasho, and Kalin Sarmenov plays Grandma Kalina.

Sarchadzhieva and Kalin Sarmenov switch roles

“I very easily got into the role of Grandpa Sasho, because he is my favorite“, says the actress. About her screen and stage partner, she adds: “Kalin Sarmenov is extremely sweet and sympathetic in the role of Grandma Kalina. There is no one sweeter than her!“

According to her, the rehearsals were very lively. Sarchadzhieva believes that the good energy between the two is also felt on stage. She defines political satire as a difficult genre and connects the interest in such performances with political events in Bulgaria.

The Satire Theater team presented the cabaret on a large-scale summer tour in Shumen, Varna, Burgas and Plovdiv. Nearly 50 people participated on stage, and together with the people off stage, the number of participants reached nearly 100. Sarchadzhieva says that the audience received the comedy political cabaret well.

The actress claims that during the tour she did not see a single politician among the audience. “They do not go to the theater in principle. If someone needs to respect something or someone, they send a basket or a bouquet“, she says.

Her one-man show returns to the stage

On October 10, performances of the one-man show “Live and Beyond“ will begin again. The autobiographical play tells the story of Sarchadzhieva's personal journey, and for her role in it she was awarded the “Askeer“ award.

The actress also talks about her daughter Sofia, who is in 10th grade and will turn 16 in December. According to her, the girl has not yet decided what she wants to do. Sofia has already starred in a film by Yana Marinova, where she played a serious and difficult role.

“I saw that she definitely has the qualities and talent to be an actress, but whatever she decides - that will be it“, Sarchadzhieva says about her daughter.

Sources: HotArena