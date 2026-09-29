Desi Slava is passionate about alternative spiritual practices, dreams of silence

Desi Slava has an atypical dream for a singer - to spend five days in complete silence, away from phones, conversations and everyday noise. The singer says that she wants to try a similar experience as the next step in taking care of her own peace of mind, writes Hotnews.bg.

For now, however, there is something stopping her: the worry of being without contact with her little son for so long.

“Practice silence - this is a very big desire of mine. I think it would be something very unique“, the singer admits.

She explains that she still does not feel calm at the thought of not hearing her child for five days. Therefore, solitude remains her desire, not a completed or final plan. The practices of silence she is interested in usually involve a temporary break from usual communication and activities such as meditation and yoga.

The singer connects her desire for such a break with the efforts to put her personal peace of mind at the forefront. She admits that love trials continue to be a challenge for her.

“I still haven't learned to protect myself from love trials. I'm working hard on it. Right now, I'm even in a period of my life where I'm doing everything I can to preserve myself“, shares Desi Slava. Despite doubts about whether she will succeed, the singer says she is proud of her progress. That is why she sees the few days of silence as a possible next step.

Desi Slava's interest in spiritual practices is not new. She says that prayer has helped her in difficult times and holds an important place in her personal life. “Prayer is something very strong and very valuable to me. Words have enormous power“, says the singer.

The singer is also interested in Reiki and shares that she has completed two levels of training with a woman she met years ago in Boston.

Desi Slava also tells of a case after dental surgery, when she felt unwell and was worried about whether she would be able to sing at an upcoming performance. Then she turned to her friend for help, who guided her on how to practice Reiki from her hotel room.

“I was all puffed up. They gave me such a strong anesthetic that I felt like half my head was gone. I remember everything was swollen, and that evening I had to sing. I feel like my brain was under anesthesia. I called this woman and she gave me instructions while I was in my hotel. She told me to relax, to have my legs and arms open so I could receive energy. Without realizing it, I fell asleep. After 1-2 hours I woke up and it was like I hadn't been to the dentist. It was a miracle“, the singer says of the frightening experience that ends happily.