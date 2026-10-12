Logic and strategy decide the battle for the Residence

The Canaries, Hurricanes and Vulcans enter the Arena in a new battle for territory in “Games of Will“. The winner will receive the key to the Residence, the second team will head to the Farm, and the loser will spend the week in the Isolator. The episode will be broadcast at 8:00 PM on NOVA.

The upcoming test will require logic, quick thinking and a well-organized strategy. The three tribes will have to be careful about every mistake, as it can determine not only the winner, but also the conditions in which the participants will live in the coming days.

The Greens start last

The Greens will start the competition from the last position due to their incorrect guess about the winner in the star clash on Saturday. This further complicates their task in the battle for territory.

In the previous clash, Radu and Pelipenko defeated Ralev and Ivanina. The next battle should determine the inhabitants of the Residence, the Farm and the Isolator.

Tension before the battle

In addition to the physical test, there will also be tension between the participants in the episode. Actor Yordan's loyalty to the leading coalition in the Economy will be questioned, and the choice of captain in the three camps will again cause controversy.

Who will win the Residence and who will end up in the Isolator will become clear in the new episode of “Games of the Will“ tonight on NOVA.

Sources: dariknews.bg, nova.bg