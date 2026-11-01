Sofi Marinova bought an apartment and a Mercedes in Dubai

Sofia Marinova has bought an apartment and a luxurious “Mercedes“ in Dubai, reports the “Telegraph“ newspaper. The singer spent several days in the emirate to arrange the documents for the property.

According to the publication, Marinova has also become a citizen of the United Arab Emirates. The apartment is located in a place that combines tranquility and views of the city. For the interior, the singer has chosen her favorite combination of black and gold.

A new car and five suitcases with purchases

In addition to the apartment, Sofi Marinova has also acquired a new Mercedes car. The car is of the same brand as the one the singer uses to get around in Bulgaria.

Her stay in Dubai also included tours of local shopping malls. From the shopping, Marinova filled five large suitcases with clothes and perfumes. Some of the outfits are intended for her upcoming concert with Dragana Mirković.

The concert with Dragana Mirković is on November 20

The two singers will appear together on the stage of Arena 8888 in Sofia on November 20, 2026. The event has been announced as a joint concert of Sofi Marinova and Dragana Mirković, and the new stage outfits of the Bulgarian singer are expected to be part of her vision for the evening.

Meanwhile, there is already interest in Marinova for performances in restaurants and halls in Dubai. She will probably spend more time in the Emirates during the cold months, while returning to Bulgaria in the summer.

Source: marica.bg