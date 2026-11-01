Radu from "Games of Will" talks about Pelipenko and the games behind the scenes after his elimination (VIDEO)

Radu talks about his elimination from the star tournament of „Games of Will“ in the new episode of „After the Games Podcast“ with Simona Razdavichka. The participant comments on the loss in pairs with Pelipenko and returns the conversation to the decisive battle against Martin Kanev and Nikoleta Krasteva.

One of the main questions in the conversation is whether Pelipenko is the reason for the elimination of the two. Radu takes stock of their performance and talks about the mistakes made in the battle. He also discusses whether their partnership managed to become a real team during the competition.

The conversation outside the Arena

In the podcast, Radu also comments on the relations between the participants outside the competition field. According to him, some of the tension and agreements remain outside the television screen, and the backstage games have affected the relations in the star tournament.

He also returns to the conflict with Ivan Ralev and Ivanina Todorova. Radu explains what caused his sharp reaction during the battle and answers whether there is a personal problem between him and Ralev. Ivan Ralev is the winner of the fifth season of “Games of Will“.

“What was left unsaid and how does it move forward?“

This is the question that introduces the episode, dedicated not only to what happened in the tournament, but also to the consequences after Radu's participation ended.

Life after reality

Outside of “Games of Will“ Radu talks about his life in Bulgaria, his roots in Moldova and his triple citizenship. He also talks about the change in his daily life after participating in the show.

Popularity has affected his business and his relationships with people, it becomes clear from the conversation. Radu shares how publicity has changed the way others approach him, as well as some of his professional commitments.

At the end of the episode, the participant comments on the eighth season of “Games of the Will“, points out the strengths and weaknesses of the contestants and names his favorites for the big win. The “After the Games“ podcast is available on the NOVA, Vbox7 and YouTube platforms.

Sources: dariknews.bg, nova.bg, vbox7.com