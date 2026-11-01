Here is the fastest Skoda Kodiaq (see also how much the RS version costs)

The Czech automaker has officially launched sales of the fastest and most technologically advanced variant in its giant's range. The new Skoda Kodiaq RS is now available in stores in Germany, where its starting price is set at 62,800 euros. The big news about this sports-oriented SUV is hidden under the hood, where the conventional drive system gives way to a modern plug-in hybrid architecture.

The designers from Mlada Boleslav have opted for an effective combination between a 1.5-liter four-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine with 177 horsepower and an auxiliary electric motor generating 115 horsepower. When the two units work in full synchrony, the total peak power reaches an impressive 272 horsepower and 400 Nm of torque. This parameter makes the current Skoda Kodiaq RS the most powerful production model ever created. All this power is transferred to the road via a precisely tuned six-speed automatic transmission. Engineering improvements allow the solid crossover to sprint from a standstill to 100 km/h in just 7.5 seconds, while the average fuel consumption according to the catalog has been reduced to just 1.8 liters per hundred kilometers.

The built-in battery with optimized capacity provides the ability to travel up to 109 kilometers in fully electric mode, making the car extremely practical for everyday city routes without any harmful emissions. However, one specific feature in the interior configuration should be noted - due to the design requirements for the placement of the battery pack, the hybrid Skoda Kodiaq RS is only available in a five-seat version.

In terms of visuals, the designers have retained the clean and aggressive stance of the vehicle. The only visible element on the outside that hints at the presence of an electrified drive is the charging port cover, discreetly integrated into the body. All other exterior details and interior spaces remain true to the familiar, recognizable design. On the other hand, the model's technological arsenal has been drastically enriched. Standard equipment now includes intelligent matrix LED headlights, adaptive suspension with variable stiffness and a progressive steering system. The drive and interior are further emphasized by the RS-specific black exterior trim elements, contrasting red stitching in the cabin and deep sports seats with excellent lateral support.