Ivana earned over 300,000 euros from a concert in Sofia

Ivana earned over 300,000 euros from her concert with “Ku-ku Band“ at “Arena 8888“ in Sofia, claims “Weekend“, quoted by HotArena. The show “Champagne and Tears“ took place on October 17 and, according to the publication, attracted about 13,600 spectators.

The calculations were made based on an average ticket price of about 50 euros. Thus, the income from ticket sales alone reaches nearly 700,000 euros. Funds from sponsors and consumption in the hall were added to them.

However, the specified amount is not presented as an official financial report. The publication notes that the costs of the large-scale production were also significant, and after deducting them, Ivana was left with over 300,000 euros. Part of the proceeds was also received by “Ku-ku Band“, which participated in the concert.

There is no public confirmation from Ivana, the organizers or the musicians of “Ku-ku Band“ about the exact amount of profit.

The concert was filmed

The performance was filmed, and the possibility of the recording being broadcast on Nova Television in the New Year's program is presented as a probability.

Ivana sang with Dragana Mirkovic in Burgas

A week after the Sofia concert, Ivana appeared as a guest at Dragana Mirkovic's performance in Burgas. The Serbian singer invited her on stage, and the two performed “Last Evening“ simultaneously in Bulgarian and Serbian.

The program also featured the bouzouki player Stoyana, who, together with other musicians, warmed up the audience and joined Dragana Mirkovic's concert program. The joint performance of Ivana and Mirkovic was greeted with applause from the audience.

Sources: hotarena.net, klukarnik.com, signal.bg