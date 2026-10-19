Desi Slava with heavy memories: I had a difficult childhood, I fought with boys (VIDEO)

Desi Slava told about a difficult childhood, marked by the separation of her parents and scandals at home. The singer shared her personal story with Desi Banova-Plevnelieva in the "Here and Now" section of the "Wake Up" program on NOVA. The conversation was broadcast on October 17, 2026.

According to Desi Slava, the tension from the family environment accumulated and she expressed it at school, including by fighting with boys. Karate helped her channel this energy, and in her childhood she even dreamed of becoming a police officer.

„The fact that I had difficulties built me as a person.“

The singer said that the experience developed qualities that she defines as important to her today. Among them is the desire to protect the weaker. Desi Slava also said that she does not regret the difficulties she went through.

Desi Slava said that her popularity came early and that this did not leave her much free time. Therefore, according to her, she did not experience some of the typical love experiences of teenage years.

Today she says that she knows what kind of person she wants by her side. She is looking for a man with whom she can feel calm and cozy, and emphasizes that humanity, kindness and closeness to ordinary people are important to her.

„I want the person next to me to be very folk, very human and good.“

The folk singer also talked about her family. She is already a grandmother and is happy with a granddaughter who bears her name. Desi Slava described her children as the greatest miracle in her life.

In the conversation, she also shared what would be left behind if her voice were to disappear one day. According to the singer, this would be her kind heart.