Martin Elvisa named his favorites for winners in "Games of the Will" (VIDEO)

Martin Nikolov-Elvisa made sharp accusations against dancer Boyan from "Games of the Will", sparking a new discussion about one of the most commented participants of the season. In his column on his Instagram profile "With Marto in a bathrobe" the former reality participant stated that in his opinion, Boyan receives too many advantages in the extreme show.

Elvisa, who has toured all possible reality formats, even described him as "the most pushed participant" in the history of the format. But before attacking the captain of the "Hurricanes", he also made a curious prediction for the grand finale, writes Show Blitz.

According to Elvisa, the three participants with the greatest chances of reaching the final battle are Boyan, Simona and Velizar.

"For me, the finale of "Games of the Will" is a foregone conclusion - Boyan, Simona and Velizar. I don't see what could go wrong," he said. And he explicitly specified that this was his personal prediction and that he had no inside information about the development of the season. After that, however, his tone sharply sharpened.

Elvisa questioned the way Boyan is moving forward in the competition.

"Why will Boyan win "Games of the Will" for me and why do I think he is the most pushed participant ever in the history of "Games of the Will"?", he asked rhetorically. And he pointed out as an example the captain's battle, after which Boyan won "Alexa's Tomahawk" - an advantage that, according to Martin, could prove decisive in the next stages of the game.

Elvisa also expressed dissatisfaction with certain rules and situations in the Arena, including passing obstacles without a heavy vest and the possibility of captains reaching agreements for nominations. According to him, the accumulation of such circumstances creates the impression that Boyan is placed in a more favorable position than the others.

Martin's criticisms were not limited only to competitive advantages. He also attacked the way Boyan communicates with his fellow tribesmen.

"How is it possible that everyone in this tribe is silent about him? He's being a jerk, he's being disrespectful," said Elvisa, according to whom the captain's behavior remains without a sufficiently serious rebuff from the other participants.

Martin also challenged the idea of Boyan as an almost invincible competitor.

"Boyan, the invincible. I apologize, we seem to have forgotten who buried the time in the first battle," he recalled, referring to his performance in one of the early tests. And at the end of his commentary, he also asked a question to the viewers of the reality show.

"Tell me what you think. Do you agree or maybe you like Boyan? Different people, different ideals," he concluded.