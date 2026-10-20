No Strict Diets: How Melania Trump Maintains Her Figure at 56

Melania Trump's morning often begins not with a heavy breakfast, but with a smoothie. Her drink may contain spinach, apple juice, blueberries, carrots, and yogurt. Sometimes she adds a little olive oil and flaxseed to it. When she doesn't choose a smoothie, the First Lady prefers oatmeal with water and berries.

Melania Trump, who is 56, does not define her diet as a special diet. In an interview quoted by International Business Times, she describes it this way:

„It's not a diet, I just like to eat healthy because I feel better and have more energy.“

Fresh produce and fruit are present in her daily menu. She strives to eat about seven fresh fruits a day, with peaches and apples among her favorites. She also monitors portion sizes, without completely giving up sweet temptations.

Salad and protein for lunch and dinner

For lunch, Melania Trump usually chooses a salad of seasonal vegetables, seasoned with olive oil, to which she adds lean fish or grilled chicken. Her dinner includes a protein dish, often with seafood, and a large amount of green vegetables. Onions and artichokes are not among the products she prefers.

She takes vitamins A, C and E, which she associates with taking care of her skin, hair and nails. At the same time, her regimen is not built around complete prohibitions. From time to time she allows herself ice cream and drinks Diet Coke.

Sushi is an exception on her menu. Melania Trump does not eat sushi because she does not like raw fish. Among her favorite activities to stay in shape are Pilates and tennis.

The diet described combines fruits, vegetables and proteins in moderation, rather than extreme restrictions. Melania Trump herself emphasizes simple foods, controlled portions and exercise.

Source: ibtimes.com