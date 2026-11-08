White Alpaca Born at Zoo Corner near Kardzhali Reservoir

A white baby alpaca was born at Borovitsa Zoo Corner near Kardzhali Reservoir in the Eastern Rhodopes. The little one is several days old, is named Bambi and is already running with the other animals in the group.

She is the first baby alpaca born at the zoo corner. Her mother is Moka, who was expecting the offspring in November. Bambi came into the world during heavy rain, and although the birth was expected, it triggered strong emotions in the animals’ owner, Mehmed Khairula.

How the Herd Was Assembled

Khairula began raising alpacas several months ago after deciding to buy them to attract visitors to his family hotel near the reservoir.

He chose the first two animals by their color from an online advertisement in the Lovech region—one was black and the other white. Later, he realized that instead of a male and a female, he had bought two male specimens. He then accidentally learned that female alpacas were being sold in the Momchilgrad area, and Latte and Moka subsequently arrived at the zoo corner.

“They are hardy, their wool is very distinctive and probably protects them from both high and low temperatures,” Khairula says. According to him, alpacas do not differ significantly from sheep and goats in terms of how they are raised and adapt well to conditions in the Rhodopes, despite originating from South America.

Another Baby Is Expected

Bambi will not remain the only newborn at the zoo corner. The second female alpaca—Latte—is also expecting a baby, which will increase the herd once again.

Mehmed Khairula intends to continue raising animals of the species. Little Bambi is already part of the group that lives together with other animals near Kardzhali Reservoir.

Source: bntnews.bg