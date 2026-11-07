Kosta Stoyanov: Ursula von der Leyen is not welcome in Varna

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Kosta Stoyanov of Vazrazhdane said that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is not welcome in Varna. In a Facebook post, the MP called for peace talks to end the war in Ukraine and for Bulgaria to play a role in diplomatic efforts.

“The effect of the war has been disastrous for Ukraine. That is why Vazrazhdane has been calling for peace talks aimed at achieving lasting peace in Ukraine for years,” Stoyanov wrote. In his words, Bulgaria has the opportunity to mediate instead of becoming “a launchpad for military action.”

“For this reason, Ursula is not welcome in Varna! Let us give her a proper welcome on Tuesday so that she understands that Bulgaria wants peace, not war!” the MP said.

The visit is scheduled for November 10

The President of the European Commission will visit Varna on Tuesday, November 10. During the visit, Ursula von der Leyen will hold talks with Prime Minister Rumen Radev and visit the Nikola Vaptsarov Naval Academy, bTV and Euronews Bulgaria reported, citing confirmation from the European Commission.

The visit is part of von der Leyen’s tour of the Black Sea region. On November 9, she will be in Bucharest, where meetings are scheduled with Romanian President Nicușor Dan and Prime Minister Luca Niculescu. Following her visit to Varna, the President of the European Commission will attend a UN conference on climate change in Turkey.