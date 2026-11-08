Ceca Raznatović performed a two-hour concert for 12,000 people in Sofia and gave three encores

Ceca Raznatović gathered around 12,000 fans at Arena 8888 in Sofia. The Serbian singer’s concert took place on November 7 and lasted around two hours, during which the audience sang along with her to some of her most popular songs.

As soon as she appeared on stage, Ceca greeted the audience and blew kisses into the hall. Fans welcomed her with loud applause and banners reading “Ceca, Bulgaria loves you!” The Serbian newspaper “Telegraf” also reported an audience of around 12,000 people and said that the concert began with the song “Belgrade.”

The hits she performed

The singer appeared in an elegant black suit, complemented by specially made jewelry on the shoulder and sleeve. After opening with “Belgrade,” she performed “Kukavica,” “Trepni,” “Lepi grome moj,” “Pile” and “Maskarada.”

Throughout the show, Ceca stayed in contact with the audience, which sang and danced along with her. The program included songs from different periods of her career, and the atmosphere in the hall remained lively until the very end.

Three returns to the stage

The climax came after the end of the main program. “More?” the singer asked, and the audience’s response brought her back on stage not once, but three times.

The final song of the evening was “Trula višnja.” Thus, the concert in Sofia ended with three encores and prolonged applause from the audience.

Before Ceca appeared on stage, C'est La Vie Live Band took the stage and warmed up the audience with a musical program. The group served as a special guest at the beginning of the evening.

Sources: telegraf.rs, stolica.bg