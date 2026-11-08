Noise Changes the Behavior of 80% of the Animals Studied

Noise from road traffic, shipping and industry has a significantly more serious impact on wildlife than previously thought. A new scientific study shows that noise pollution changes the physiology, development or behavior of 80% of the animal species studied, the publication Snob reports, citing a study published in the scientific journal Science.

The study was conducted by scientists from Queen’s University Belfast in the United Kingdom. They analyzed the results of 214 experimental studies covering 177 terrestrial and aquatic animal species from six continents.

It was found that noise caused by human activity affects not only the way animals communicate and navigate, but also vital biological processes. The recorded consequences include elevated stress hormone levels, changes in cellular activity, developmental disorders and weakened defensive mechanisms in the body.

The findings related to animal survival are particularly concerning. According to the analysis, animal populations in noisy habitats are on average around 37% lower than in quieter areas.

Noise pollution also changes the relationship between predators and prey. The researchers found that at elevated noise levels, predators expend approximately two and a half times more effort hunting, but manage to catch around 25% less prey.

The reason is that artificial sounds can mask the natural signals animals use to find food, warn each other of danger or communicate among themselves. In some cases, noise causes potential prey to leave their hiding places, thereby increasing the risk of being attacked.

The scientists cite specific examples of the negative impact. In house sparrows, road traffic noise weakens the defensive responses of chicks to predators and is associated with early signs of accelerated aging. In Atlantic cod, exposure to noise during the early stages of development leads to slower growth and increased mortality.

The impact is also evident in reproduction. Some animal species increase the care they provide for their offspring in noisy environments, while others reduce it. This shows that the same factor can trigger different responses depending on the biological characteristics of the species.

The researchers also found that noise pollution can cause changes in gene activity. This means that its impact is not limited to temporary discomfort or behavioral reactions, but can affect fundamental mechanisms of the body’s functioning.

According to the authors, noise is becoming an independent factor of evolutionary pressure that can change relationships between species and the structure of ecosystems.

The scientists recommend creating protected areas with limited noise pollution, including in nature reserves and marine habitats. In their view, protecting the natural acoustic environment should become an environmental conservation priority just as important as protecting habitats.

The study, titled “Echoes of the Anthropocene: Noise pollution as a global threat”, was published on November 5, 2026, in the journal Science. Its authors are Hansjörg Kunz and Ruven Schmid from Queen’s University Belfast.