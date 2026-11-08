Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s 18-year-old daughter reveals she was hospitalized for an eating disorder

Vivienne Marcheline Jolie, the 18-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, revealed that she was hospitalized for an eating disorder at the beginning of 2026. She spoke about her experience during a solo exhibition of her paintings in Los Angeles.

“At the beginning of this year, I was hospitalized because of my eating disorder. I was angry, sick and very lonely,” Vivienne said. She thanked the clinic staff and the other patients who helped her during a period when, in her words, she was at her lowest point.

The young artist described her time in the hospital as “the worst and the best time” of her life. Vivienne said that the kindness and warmth of the people at the clinic helped her overcome the defensive barriers she had built.

Diaries turned into paintings

The exhibition was created based on her diary entries from the period of her hospitalization. Images of tulips recur throughout the works, while the scenes depict a hospital environment, medical procedures, loneliness and moments of closeness between patients.

Some of the drawings show tulip-shaped figures embracing in a hospital ward or situated beneath medical equipment. In this way, Vivienne recreated memories of “moments of hopelessness and courage” connected to her time at the clinic.

The case has been presented as Vivienne’s first public disclosure of her experience with an eating disorder. Additional reports about the exhibition indicate that she uses the artistic name V Marcheline and that her project is connected to tulips and personal notes from her recovery.

Change of name

The disclosure about her health problems came days after a change to her official name. On November 2, a court in Los Angeles approved her request to drop the surname Pitt, and she is now officially listed as Vivienne Marcheline Jolie.

Sources: bgnes.bg, extratv.com, lavanguardia.com