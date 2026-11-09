Dragana Mirković: I have not had plastic surgery

Serbian folk legend Dragana Mirković said that she has not had plastic surgery and that she does not approve of the excessive pursuit of artificial rejuvenation. The singer discussed the topic in an interview for the programme “Wake Up”, in which she also spoke about her special connection to Bulgaria.

“I love natural beauty. I think a woman should age gracefully. She should age naturally and be beautiful that way,” Dragana said on the morning programme.

The singer travelled back in time and shared that she cherishes memories of her first visits to Bulgaria in the 1980s. In her words, the most valuable thing remains the connection with the audience, which has welcomed her warmly over the years.

“I love Bulgaria very much. I have wonderful memories from the 1980s, when I had my first tour in your country. I have beautiful memories connected with Bulgaria. Above all, my audience, because they are phenomenal towards me,” Dragana Mirković said.

She said that she sees no special secret behind her voice and success. According to the singer, a person is either born with certain qualities or not, and talent cannot be replaced by artificial means.

In the conversation, the folk star also spoke about her understanding of wealth. For her, it is not measured only by possessions and money, but by a person’s ability to enjoy life. The singer noted that someone can have little and be happy, while another person who possesses a great deal may feel unhappy.

“I chose to be very happy both with little and with much,” she explained.

Dragana Mirković described herself as a cheerful and positive woman. In her words, her energy, appearance and voice come from her soul, not from a pursuit of artificial perfection.