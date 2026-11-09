Meghan’s mother helped the FBI identify Thomas Markle in scandalous photos

Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle’s mother, helped federal investigators identify her former husband, Thomas Markle Sr., in photos connected to an investigation into alleged child sexual abuse material. Ragland was shown an edited version of two photos and said that the man in them could be Markle, Page Six reported, citing People and The Sun.

According to the report, the photos were found in a storage facility in California rented by Thomas Markle. The federal complaint in the case, however, only states that an unnamed witness who had known Markle for decades identified the man in two of the images. The document does not specify whether the witness was Ragland.

Thomas Markle, 82, was arrested in Florida on November 6 on one federal charge of possessing child sexual abuse material. During searches of two storage facilities in the Los Angeles area, agents seized approximately 78 items, including slides, film negatives and books. The U.S. Department of Justice said that some of the materials included allegedly sexually explicit photos of Markle with underage girls.

Investigation began after a report from the Philippines

The federal investigation followed information about alleged material discovered among Thomas Markle’s belongings in the Philippines. The report led investigators to a storage facility in the Los Angeles area that Markle had rented for years. A second facility linked to him was also found during a subsequent search.

Thomas Markle Jr. handed over to Philippine authorities materials alleged to contain images of child sexual abuse. There is also an investigation into the case in the Philippines, where authorities are examining the origin of the files and the circumstances surrounding them.

Meghan Markle herself said she was “deeply distressed” by the allegations. She said her thoughts were with all the children who may have been affected and that she was prepared to cooperate with the authorities if necessary.

Markle released under electronic monitoring

After appearing before a federal court in Tampa, Thomas Markle was released back to the care home where he lives. The court barred him from contact with minors and ordered electronic monitoring. Judge Lindsey Griffin also ordered a psychiatric evaluation, as there is a question as to whether the defendant understands the proceedings and can assist in his defense.

The court proceedings are expected to be moved to California, but according to prosecutors, this will probably happen in several weeks. If convicted of the charge, Markle could receive up to 20 years in federal prison.

Thomas Markle denies the allegations. In a statement to the Daily Mail, he called them “sick lies” and said: “This is complete nonsense. I have no idea why Tom is trying to destroy me with these lies,” he said of his own son.