Andrea Banda Banda: I don’t understand this begging on “The Bachelor”

Andrea Banda Banda reacted sharply to the behavior of the contestants on „The Bachelor: Love in Paradise“, who expect expensive gifts from the men on the reality show. The повод for her comment was Gabriela, who, according to the post, insists that Pedro buy her a piece of jewelry before the two become intimate.

„I will never understand this begging on „The Bachelor“,“ Andrea Banda Banda wrote on Instagram. She clarified that she has nothing against a man giving expensive gifts, but questioned the romance when the gift is requested according to a plan prepared in advance.

The influencer noted that she herself likes luxury items and could talk at length about Cartier, Chanel and watches whose value reaches the price of an apartment. According to her, the problem is not the expensive gift, but the way it becomes the goal of the relationship.

The повод was a post by Gabriela

Another reaction was prompted by a post from Gabriela asking why anyone would be afraid of a wealthy man. Andrea replied that she is not afraid of financially well-off men, but of „scammers,“ „thuggish wheeler-dealers“ and men whose main „profession“ is being the children of wealthy parents.

Her comments are directed at the pattern of behavior she sees in the episodes of „The Bachelor“: an expectation of an expensive item, followed by insistence and a strategy planned in advance to obtain it. Andrea Banda Banda often discusses the dating reality show with her followers, and this time chose to focus on the connection between money, gifts and intimacy.

Source: marica.bg