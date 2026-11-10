Ellen Pompeo at 57: Life After “Grey’s Anatomy”

When Ellen Pompeo first says the name Meredith Grey in 2005, few could have imagined that the character would remain part of television history for more than two decades. On November 10, the actress turns 57, and her career is now much broader than the role that made her a global star.

Pompeo was born in Everett, Massachusetts. Before “Grey’s Anatomy,” she had small roles in films such as “Moonlight Mile,” “Catch Me If You Can” and “Old School.” Her major breakthrough came with Dr. Meredith Grey – a doctor who goes through professional rivalries, love, loss and motherhood at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Meredith Grey remains, but Pompeo has changed her role

Pompeo stepped down as a regular actress on the series in 2023, but did not leave the production entirely. She continues to narrate the episodes, serve as an executive producer and make occasional appearances in Meredith’s story. “I will always be part of this show. I am an executive producer, I spent two decades of my career on it – it is my heart and soul,” the actress told Deadline, as quoted by Us Magazine.

“Grey’s Anatomy” continues even without the permanent presence of its main character. The series has been renewed for a 23rd season, whose premiere is scheduled for October 16, 2026. Pompeo therefore remains connected to the series, but now has more space for other professional projects.

A new role after nearly 20 years in the medical drama

In 2025, she returned to a major dramatic role with the miniseries “Good American Family.” Pompeo plays Kristine Barnett – a mother whose life falls apart after adopting a girl with a rare form of dwarfism. The story is inspired by the controversial real-life case involving Natalia Grace, but the production presents a dramatized version of events.

For the actress, the project is an opportunity to move beyond her familiar image as a doctor. “I was looking for a genuine creative challenge. This was an opportunity to completely lose myself in a role,” Pompeo told The Associated Press. She is also an executive producer on the series through her own company, Calamity Jane.

The next step is a story from Boston

In June 2026, it was announced that Pompeo would star in and executive-produce Hulu’s new series “Chicks.” The story was created especially for her by screenwriter Katie Robbins, with whom she worked on “Good American Family.”

At the center are two estranged half-sisters from rapidly changing neighborhoods in old Boston. After their father’s death, they inherit not wealth but connections to the petty criminal underworld and begin a series of scams. The project has been announced as an upcoming production, with filming expected to begin in New York.

Off screen, Pompeo leads a family life with music producer Chris Ivery. They have been married since 2007 and have three children – Stella Luna, Sienna May and Eli Christopher. Thus, while Meredith Grey continues to live on in the television world, Ellen Pompeo is gradually building her own identity behind the camera and choosing roles that do not rely solely on her past success.

Sources: apnews.com, usmagazine.com, au.variety.com