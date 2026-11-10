Maria Ilieva and Medi Set “The Voice of Bulgaria” Ablaze with a Duet (VIDEO)

Maria Ilieva and Medi performed Veselin Marinov’s ballad “Waking Up Next to Me” together on “The Voice of Bulgaria”. The duet took place during the decisive stage of the vocal battles, in which the coaches show the contestants how to perform a song on the big stage.

“We have prepared one of the most beautiful songs by our great friend and beloved artist Veselin Marinov,” Maria Ilieva announced before the performance began. The two then sang one of Marinov’s most recognizable love ballads, and the audience responded with thunderous applause.

The performance also prompted a reaction from the other participants in the show. The coaches and hosts pressed the steal buttons, which allow a coach to bring a contestant onto their team during the vocal battles.

Maria Ilieva Sang Despite Voice Problems

Behind the singer’s stage performance was a serious health challenge. Maria Ilieva revealed that she had been experiencing severe problems with her throat and voice and had been taking antibiotics. Despite this, she did not withdraw from her duet with Medi.

The joint performance was presented as a personal example for the participants in the show. The two coaches demonstrated how a song can be delivered as a stage dialogue, rather than merely as a competitive performance.

Sources: plovdiv24.bg, epicenter.bg