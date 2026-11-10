Cancer ravaged Vezhdi Rashidov in 3 months: “Power made me ill”

Vezhdi Rashidov died in the early hours of November 6 at the age of 74. His family confirmed to NOVA that the cause of death was a heart attack. The memorial service for the sculptor and former Speaker of the National Assembly will be held on November 12 at 11:00 a.m. at the Ivan Vazov National Theatre.

Rashidov left behind both a creative and a political legacy. He served twice as Minister of Culture, was a member of several parliaments and Speaker of the 48th National Assembly. Members of Parliament honored his memory with a minute of silence.

“Power made me ill”

Vezhdi Rashidov was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015 and underwent prolonged treatment in Germany. In an interview, he linked his serious health condition to his years in politics.

“No, power made me ill.”

The publication devoted to his final months claims that the cancer had returned and that his condition had deteriorated sharply. The confirmed cause of death, reported by his family, was a heart attack.

From the orphanage to exhibitions around the world

Rashidov was born on December 14, 1951, in Dimitrovgrad. When he was two years old, his family moved to Haskovo. His mother, Kadrie Lyatifova, a folk singer, died in a car accident when he was a student. Later, his father and brother also died, and Vezhdi remained in an orphanage in the village of Studen Kladenets until completing the seventh grade.

His first attempt to enter the Art High School in Sofia was unsuccessful. After studying at a technical school in Madan, he applied again and was admitted. He graduated from the Academy of Arts in Sofia and built a career that took him to exhibitions in Paris, Tokyo, Dublin and other cities. In May 2025, he presented the exhibition “Beethoven – Masks,” featuring 20 bronze masks and nine drawings, at his own gallery in Sofia.

His political role

In October 2022, after a three-day blockade and the MPs’ inability to elect a Speaker, Rashidov was identified as a consensus figure and became head of the 48th National Assembly. He left Parliament in September 2023 after resigning as a member of parliament.

Outside politics, Rashidov remained close to his family. He had been married to Dr. Snezhana Baharova since 2006, and his son Vadim was also involved in drawing. The sculptor made donations and established scholarships for the children from the home in Studen Kladenets—the place he himself described as one of the most difficult periods in his life.

Sources: hotarena.net, nova.bg, bntnews.bg