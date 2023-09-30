Who has a name day today, September 30, 2024. Congratulations!

On September 30 we honor the memory of St. Gregory. For 14 years he endured inhuman torment, but he did not give up his faith in Christ.



On September 30, the Orthodox Church celebrates the memory of St. St. Gregory, enlightener of Armenia, St. St. Rhipsimia, St. St. Mardonius and Rev. Akakiy of Latria. The great enlightener of Armenia, St. Gregory, was born around 257, writes BGNES.



He came from noble and noble pagan parents, related to the royal house of the Persian ruler Artaban and his brother - the Armenian king Kursar. A war began between Armenians and Persians. Gregory, then still a child, fled with his parents from Armenia to Caesarea Cappadocia. There he became acquainted with the Christian faith. Received Holy Baptism. As a married man. He had two sons, Ortan and Arostan. He dedicated them to the service of the Church. After the death of his wife, Gregory returned to Armenia and entered the service of King Tiridates. Because of his faithful service, the king loved him very much, but when he learned that Gregory was a Christian, Tiridates became very angry. He began to force him to renounce Christianity and worship idols. Gregory did not give up his faith. Therefore he was subjected to severe torture. Then they threw him into a deep pit to tire him out. But almighty God kept him safe. He instructed a pious widow to drop food to the martyr every day. So Gregory spent 14 years in the pit.



St. Gregory ended his life in 325. Part of his relics are still kept in the Etchmiadzin Monastery.



After the death of St. Gregory the Illuminator, his son Arostan was elevated to the episcopal rank, who continued his father's work. He was one of the 318 fathers of the First Ecumenical Council, held in Nicaea in 325.



On September 30, name day is celebrated by Grigoriy, Grigor, Grisho, Grisha, Grigoria, Grigorina, Grigorena.