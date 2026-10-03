Who has a name day today, October 3, 2024. Congratulations!

On October 3, the Orthodox Church honors the memory of Saint Dionysius the Areopagite.

The tradition says that the Holy Martyr Dionysius the Areopagite was a native of Athens. He was converted to the faith by the apostle Paul. He was one of the leaders of the Athenian court-areopagus, who, after being baptized, preached the faith of Christ.

Saint Dionysius the Areopagite became one of the closest associates of the Apostle Paul and the first bishop of Athens. Together with the apostles he went to Jerusalem for the burial of the Virgin.

He was later sent by Saint Pope Clement to head the mission in Gaul. He was the first bishop of Lutetia (today's Paris). There, together with two of his students, he was beheaded in 96 under the emperor Dometian. The Catholic Church honors him under the name Saint Denis.

Name day is celebrated by: Denis, Denisa, Denislav and Denislava.